Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng Culture And Heritage Museum Set To Open On October 23

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 15: The Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum in Nyukmadung, Dirang, West Kameng, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 23, 2024, in the presence of Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps.

The museum, conceptualized by the Indian Army’s OPERATION SADBHAVANA and synergized with the Vibrant Village Programme, showcases Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural and ancient heritage. It boasts a state-of-the-art movie hall, cafeteria, and children’s park, making it a major tourist attraction.

Curated by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology, the museum features 343 traditional artifacts donated by the local community, along with ancestral land.

Arunachal Pradesh’s deep-rooted connection to Indian civilization, mentioned in the Kalika Purana and Mahabharat, will be on display, highlighting the region’s historical monuments and archaeological sites.

The museum’s inauguration marks a significant milestone in preserving and promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural legacy, fostering unity and nation-building through community integration.