Tripura: Elephant Encroachment Sparks Panic in Teliamura City After Three Decades of Fear in Rural Areas

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 16, 2024: For over three decades, the rural areas of Tripura’s Teliamura sub-division in Khowai district have been plagued by encroachment of wild elephants, resulting in the loss of both human and elephant lives. Despite efforts by the forest department, which has implemented various schemes over the years, the problem remains unresolved. The most recent incident occurred last night, bringing the long-standing rural fear into the heart of Teliamura city itself.

Around 1:30 AM, panic erupted in the city when a tusked elephant suddenly appeared in Netaji Nagar, a densely populated neighborhood. According to residents, the timing was particularly alarming as the city had just finished celebrating the second night of the Durga Puja immersion ceremony, with thousands of people gathered in the Ampi Chowmuhani area until nearly midnight.

“We were all in high spirits after the celebrations,” said a member of the Netaji Smriti Sangh Club. “It was around half past one when we suddenly saw the elephant. Everyone was running in panic. We are used to seeing feathered elephants, but a tusked one? That’s a different kind of danger.”

The elephant, after roaming through the streets, crossed the Hwai River and moved towards Teliamura market, causing more alarm as it neared the Loknath Temple. Forest department officials, who were immediately informed, rushed to the scene. However, the elephant continued to move through the city, heading towards Brahmachara.

Local officials have confirmed that the elephant is now reported to be in the Kunjmura area, but the fear remains. “Elephants have a strong memory, and they often follow the same routes over time,” said a forest department officer. “This is a concerning development, especially now that they’ve started venturing into the city.”

The problem of wild elephant encroachment has long been a source of anxiety for rural residents of Teliamura sub-division, particularly in Chakma Ghat, DM Colony, Krishnapur, North Maharanipur, Shantinagar, and surrounding areas. In these villages, as many as 25 elephants have been reported entering and destroying crops and houses. Residents live in constant fear, not knowing when the next elephant will appear.

“Every night, we are afraid,” said a resident of Shantinagar. “We have lost crops, homes, and even lives. Now, even the city isn’t safe.”

The forest department is urging residents to stay alert as they work to track the elephant’s movements. However, the recurring nature of these incidents raises questions about long-term solutions to protect both the people and the elephants from further harm.