Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express Derailed, No Casualty: NF Railway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 17, 2024: In a tragic incident, the 12520 Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed near Dibalong station under Lumding division in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section on Thursday at approximately 3:55 PM. Several coaches, including the engine, were derailed. Fortunately, no casualties or major injuries have been reported.

Senior railway officials, along with an Accident Relief Train and an Accident Relief Medical Train, were immediately dispatched to the site from Lumding to oversee the rescue and restoration efforts. The running of trains on the Lumding-Badarpur single line section has been suspended until further notice.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, confirmed the derailment in a press statement. “We are closely monitoring the situation. Thankfully, there have been no major injuries, and our teams are working diligently to restore services as soon as possible,” he said.

Helpline numbers have been issued for the convenience of passengers and their families: Lumding (03674-263120, 03674-263126).

As a result of the derailment, several trains have been cancelled: Train no. 05698 (Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri) Special and train no. 15611/15612 (Rangiya-Silchar-Rangiya) Express for journeys commencing on 17th October 2024; Train no. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati) Special and train no. 15616/15615 (Silchar-Guwahati-Silchar) Express for journeys commencing on 18th October 2024.