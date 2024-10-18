Meghalaya Faces Surge In Drug Trafficking, Govt Blames Manipur Unrest

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 18: Meghalaya is facing a worrying surge in illegal drug trafficking, fuelled by the ongoing unrest in neighboring Manipur, according to Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh cited the state’s proximity to the Golden Triangle, a notorious drug production hub, as a key factor contributing to the increase. The minister expressed determination to eliminate drug trafficking in Meghalaya, despite the challenges posed by the Manipur crisis.

To address the issue, Lyngdoh will visit New Delhi to brief central government leaders on the severity of drug trafficking in the state. He emphasized the need for coordinated action to combat the menace.

The minister’s move aims to prompt collective efforts to combat the pressing issue and ensure the well-being of Meghalaya’s citizens.