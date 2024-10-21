Congress Party Appoints Manoj Chauhan As New Co-Incharge Of Assam

NET Web Desk

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the northeastern state, the Congress Party has appointed AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan as the new Co-incharge of Assam. Chauhan’s appointment follows his successful stint overseeing the party’s operations in Haryana during the recent assembly elections.

Hailing from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, Chauhan has garnered attention for his exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to the party. His talent was recognized by Rahul Gandhi during a nationwide search for young Congress leaders, underscoring the party’s focus on youth engagement.

As part of a broader reorganization, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal announced the reassignment of work allocation for several AICC secretaries. Alongside Chauhan’s new assignment to Assam, Jitendra Baghel has been reassigned from Assam to Haryana.

This development is significant as the Congress Party seeks to bolster its foothold in Assam ahead of upcoming political challenges. With Chauhan at the helm, the party aims to revitalize its presence in the region and connect with the youth.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), headquartered at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati, has a rich history dating back to 1921. As the party navigates the complex landscape of Assam politics, Chauhan’s leadership will be crucial in shaping its strategy and engaging with the people.