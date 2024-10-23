Nagaland Prepares For Disasters With Tabletop Exercise

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, conducted a tabletop exercise yesterday in Kohima as a precursor to the statewide Mega Mock exercise scheduled for today. This initiative aims to enhance disaster preparedness and response in Nagaland, which lies in seismic zone V and is vulnerable to various natural calamities, including earthquakes, landslides, and floods.

Addressing the inaugural program, Advisor for New & Renewal Energy and NSDMA, Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, emphasized the importance of creating awareness about disaster management and capacity building. He stressed the need for standard operating procedures across all sectors and multi-stakeholder coordination.

The tabletop exercise is part of the Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx), an annual statewide emergency exercise. NEPEx aims to make Nagaland a safer and more resilient society by qualifying the state’s capability to respond to disasters, developing awareness and preparedness plans, and strengthening emergency support functions.

Nagaland’s vulnerability to natural disasters necessitates proactive measures. The state has experienced devastating earthquakes, landslides, and floods in recent years, resulting in significant loss of life and property. The NSDMA’s efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and response are crucial in mitigating these risks.