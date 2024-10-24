Governor Calls For Action On NEP 2020 Implementation In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 24: Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik has urged universities and colleges in Arunachal Pradesh to prioritize the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During the inaugural Vice Chancellors’ Conference at Raj Bhavan, he emphasized the policy’s vision for a modern education system that meets the needs of today’s learners.

Parnaik highlighted that NEP 2020 aims to establish India as a global knowledge superpower by promoting high-quality education and integrating technology into academic practices. He called on university leaders to focus on enhancing academic standards, governance, and social responsibility.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona expressed support for the Governor’s initiative and committed to facilitating the effective implementation of NEP 2020. The conference brought together educational leaders and officials to discuss strategies for advancing higher education in Arunachal Pradesh.