Asian Development Bank Approves 434.25 Million Loan For Solar Facility In Assam

NET Web Desk

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $434.25 million (approximately Rs 3,600 crore) to boost renewable energy capacity and improve energy security in Assam. This funding is intended to address the state’s increasing energy demands while decreasing dependence on fossil fuels.

The Assam Solar Project will involve the construction of a 500 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) facility in the Karbi Anglong district, supporting Assam’s goal of reaching 3,000 megawatts of solar capacity by 2030. The initiative will also feature a battery energy storage system to ensure grid stability and manage peak power needs.

To attract private sector investment, ADB plans to strengthen the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in Assam, facilitating the development of an additional 250 MW solar PV facility in the region.

Additionally, the project aims to enhance electricity distribution by replacing existing overhead power lines with aerial covered conductor cables and installing new distribution transformers. ADB will also provide $1 million in technical assistance from its Clean Energy Fund to support project implementation and enhance community capacity building.