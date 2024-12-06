BSF Foils Major Smuggling Attempt In Tripura, Seizes Gold, Liquor, And Contraband

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Dec 6: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura successfully intercepted a large smuggling operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border on December 4, 2024. The operation led to the seizure of 2.220 kg of gold, valued at ₹1,74,14,790, in the N C Nagar area, thwarting a major cross-border illegal trade.

Along with the gold, the BSF also confiscated liquor, firecrackers, and other contraband goods worth ₹5,41,041. These operations demonstrate the BSF’s continued efforts to secure the border and curb smuggling activities.