Sikkim Bypolls: Four Candidates Submit Nominations For 11-Namchi-Singhithang AC Election 2024

NET Web Desk

Gangtok , Oct 25: The nomination period for the 11-Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituency Bye-Election 2024 has officially closed, with four candidates successfully submitting their nominations.

The candidates include Satish Chandra Rai from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM),

Mahesh Rai from the Citizen Action Party (CAP), and Daniel Rai alongside Yojna Rai (substitute candidate) from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled for October 28, 2024, at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Namchi, under the supervision of the Returning Officer-cum-District Election Officer.