Manipur: PM Modi Virtually Lays Foundation For Thoubal District Hospital’s Critical Care Block

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled healthcare and infrastructure projects worth Rs 12,850 crore, extending Ayushman Bharat insurance benefits to senior citizens aged 70 and above. Among the states set to benefit is Manipur, which will see multiple healthcare initiatives rolled out.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his honor in participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Critical Care Block at Thoubal District Hospital, describing it as a vital step toward improving healthcare access for all citizens of Manipur. The project, part of the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), aims to fortify the state’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that essential medical services are accessible to every citizen, particularly during critical times. This development underscores the government’s dedication to creating a more resilient healthcare system for the people of Manipur.

In a significant boost to healthcare accessibility, PM Modi on Tuesday introduced an innovative drone service designed to transport medical supplies to remote healthcare facilities, including the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur. This technology-driven initiative aims to address accessibility challenges by facilitating the swift delivery of critical medical resources to underserved regions.

The announcement coincided with the celebration of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari. Marking the occasion, Modi inaugurated the second phase of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi, featuring new facilities such as a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy, a sports medicine unit, and a 500-seat auditorium dedicated to advancing traditional medicine research.

Expanding the scope of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Modi also launched the U-WIN portal to streamline vaccine administration for pregnant women and infants, covering 12 preventable diseases. Additionally, a central database for allied healthcare professionals was unveiled to enhance coordination across India’s healthcare system.

As part of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Manipur is set to receive a new critical care block to improve intensive care capabilities for the state’s residents. This block is part of 21 such facilities being established across five states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Modi also laid the foundation for five new nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh and inaugurated three medical colleges. Facilities at AIIMS institutions, including AIIMS Guwahati, Patna, and Bilaspur, are being expanded to enhance medical training and services.

Supporting India’s Make in India initiative, the Prime Minister announced five Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) projects in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to boost domestic manufacturing of essential medical devices and bulk drugs. These projects align with India’s commitment to advancing self-reliance in the healthcare sector, ensuring more locally-produced medical resources.