Meghalaya: Usha Uthup To Take Centre Stage At Shillong Literary Festival

Renowned singer Usha Uthup will take center stage at the Shillong Literary Festival, scheduled for November 18-19, 2024, at Wards Lake. The two-day event will also feature literary luminaries Vikram Seth and Shobha De, alongside noted Meghalaya poet Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih.

The festival programme is designed to showcase the region’s rich literary heritage through various events, including book launches, author discussions, poetry sessions, and interactive workshops. This platform will enable writers to connect with readers and foster creative dialogue.

Organizers will announce additional speakers and the complete schedule in the coming weeks. Tickets are available at the Wards Lake Counter.

The Shillong Literary Festival aims to highlight Northeast India’s cultural landscape, promoting local tourism and community development.

