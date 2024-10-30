Sikkim Taekwondo Duo Strikes Gold At Taekwondo Championship In Bangkok

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s international taekwondo player, Master Trilok Subba, and national player, Dikki Ongnu Bhutia, secured prestigious gold medals at the 10th Tirak International Taekwondo Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

Master Trilok Subba, representing India, won gold in the senior individual masters category, while Dikki Ongnu Bhutia triumphed in the sub-junior female individual poomsae event.

The championship saw participation from 28 countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Master Trilok Subba expressed joy over their victories, stating, “I’m thrilled with our gold medal wins in this esteemed international championship.”

The team is set to return to India on October 30, 2024.