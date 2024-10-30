Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim Taekwondo Duo Strikes Gold At Taekwondo Championship In Bangkok

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s international taekwondo player, Master Trilok Subba, and national player, Dikki Ongnu Bhutia, secured prestigious gold medals at the 10th Tirak International Taekwondo Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

Master Trilok Subba, representing India, won gold in the senior individual masters category, while Dikki Ongnu Bhutia triumphed in the sub-junior female individual poomsae event.

The championship saw participation from 28 countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Master Trilok Subba expressed joy over their victories, stating, “I’m thrilled with our gold medal wins in this esteemed international championship.”

The team is set to return to India on October 30, 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News