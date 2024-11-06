Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BJP’s Tripura Drive Enrolls 10 Lakh Members, Sets New Benchmark

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 06, 2024: The BJP’s ongoing membership drive in Tripura has successfully registered over 10 lakh members, according to Rajdeep Roy, the party’s Tripura in-charge.

Announcing this achievement at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport on Wednesday, Roy detailed the campaign’s progress, highlighting that approximately 8.51 lakh members joined online, while an additional 2 lakh registered offline.

“With Tripura’s population at 40 lakh, we set a goal of enrolling 10 lakh members, and we’ve reached it,” Roy said. He added that of the 2 lakh offline applications, around 1.50 lakh have already been updated on the party’s membership portal.

The membership drive, which began on September 3, will continue until November 15, including both new enrollments and renewals. “This success reflects the commitment of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and BJP state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, who have worked tirelessly to meet our targets,” Roy noted, praising the party’s state leadership.

With Tripura now standing alongside larger states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam in achieving its organizational goals, Roy remarked that the next steps will involve identifying active members for participation in upcoming organizational elections.

