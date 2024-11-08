BJP “Burnt Manipur” And Attempted To Divide People Across India On Religious Lines: Alleged Rahul Gandhi

NET Web Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of instigating violence in Manipur and attempting to divide the country along religious lines. Speaking at an election rally in Lohardaga ahead of Jharkhand’s assembly elections, Gandhi claimed that the BJP had “burnt Manipur” by fueling ethnic and communal tensions, while also trying to create divisions between religious communities across India.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP’s divisive political strategy was aimed at sowing discord between Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs to consolidate its electoral base. He described this as a deliberate attempt to destabilize the country’s social fabric for political gain.

Reaffirming his commitment to national unity, Gandhi mentioned his nationwide padyatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which he said was designed to counter the BJP’s politics of division and hate. He also vowed to continue fighting for the rights of marginalized communities, including tribals and Dalits, who he claimed had been sidelined by the BJP-led government.

In his address, Gandhi further criticized the BJP for favoring the wealthy elite, citing the party’s Rs 16 lakh crore loan waivers for large capitalists, while accusing the BJP of neglecting Jharkhand’s farmers, particularly those from tribal and Dalit communities.

With the Jharkhand assembly elections set for November 13 and 20, Gandhi’s comments came during his second visit to the state as part of the Congress campaign. The vote count will take place on November 23.