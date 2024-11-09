Manipur: AHPI NE II To Hold First Conclave On Climate Change And Health

NET Web Desk

The Association of Healthcare Providers (India) – Northeast II (AHPI NE II) is set to host its inaugural conclave, 1st AHPICON NE II 2025, on February 15, 2025, at the City Convention Centre in Imphal East. Themed “Impact of Climate Change on Human Health,” the event will bring together experts and stakeholders to address the urgent health challenges posed by climate change. This full-day program will feature interactive sessions, expert-led panel discussions, and community dialogue aimed at raising awareness and formulating strategies to combat climate-related health risks.

AHPI, a healthcare providers across India, plays an active role in advocating for improved healthcare delivery. Its Manipur chapter, established in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed to public health initiatives, including vaccination drives, patient safety, and awareness campaigns.

The conclave will address the increasing impacts of climate change on human health, including respiratory issues, heat-related illnesses, water-borne diseases, and food insecurity. Rising temperatures, more frequent extreme weather events, and changes in ecosystems are already affecting public health, with vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly bearing the brunt.

AHPI’s partners for this event include the Government of Manipur, the National Health Mission, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Manipur State Branch, Health and Environment Leadership Platform (HELP), and the National One Health Program, among others. Together, they aim to promote collaborative efforts to mitigate health risks associated with climate change and encourage action to protect and preserve the ozone layer for future generations.

The conclave’s objectives are to foster discussion, raise awareness, and advocate for policies that will help safeguard human health against climate threats, highlighting the critical importance of coordinated efforts across sectors.