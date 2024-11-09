Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Woman Gunned Down By Militants In Manipur

Imphal, Nov 9: A woman was gunned down by suspected militants in Bishnupur district, Manipur, on Saturday while working in the paddy fields. The attack took place in the Saiton area, where the woman, along with other farmers, was tending to crops when militants opened fire from hilltop positions on the farmlands in the Imphal Valley.

The woman died at the scene. The incident has caused tensions in the local community, with villagers accusing the central forces stationed in the region of failing to prevent such attacks. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

