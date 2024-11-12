Assam: Diphu Welcomes Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk For Two-Day National Seminar On Sixth Schedule

NET Web Desk

Assam, Nov 12: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), in collaboration with the Centre for Karbi Studies (CKS), Diphu and the Department of Political Science, Assam University Diphu campus, is all set to kick off a two-day national seminar on “75 Years of the Sixth Schedule: Unresolved Issues and Challenges – The Way Forward” starting today.

The seminar, held on the occasion of Karbi Anglong Day, brings together scholars, researchers, and experts to discuss the intricacies of the Sixth Schedule. Climate activist and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk, who arrived in Diphu on November 10, will grace the event as the chief guest.

Wangchuk will also chair a roundtable colloquium on November 12, featuring prominent Karbi scholars and speakers Dr Dharamsing Teron, Elwin Teron, Holiram Terang, and Jones Ingti Kathar.

The seminar features multiple technical sessions spread over two days, aiming to spearhead academic discourses and discussions on the Sixth Schedule. This intellectual convergence seeks to address unresolved issues and explore ways forward for the region.