Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Diphu Welcomes Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk For Two-Day National Seminar On Sixth Schedule

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Assam, Nov 12: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), in collaboration with the Centre for Karbi Studies (CKS), Diphu and the Department of Political Science, Assam University Diphu campus, is all set to kick off a two-day national seminar on “75 Years of the Sixth Schedule: Unresolved Issues and Challenges – The Way Forward” starting today.

The seminar, held on the occasion of Karbi Anglong Day, brings together scholars, researchers, and experts to discuss the intricacies of the Sixth Schedule. Climate activist and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk, who arrived in Diphu on November 10, will grace the event as the chief guest.

Wangchuk will also chair a roundtable colloquium on November 12, featuring prominent Karbi scholars and speakers Dr Dharamsing Teron, Elwin Teron, Holiram Terang, and Jones Ingti Kathar.

The seminar features multiple technical sessions spread over two days, aiming to spearhead academic discourses and discussions on the Sixth Schedule. This intellectual convergence seeks to address unresolved issues and explore ways forward for the region.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News