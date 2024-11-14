Meghalaya: NEHU Students Reject New Appointments, Renew Call For Vice-Chancellor’s Resignation

NET Web Desk

Protests at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have intensified as students rejected the recent appointments of two Pro Vice-Chancellors, reaffirming their demand for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla. The protests, which began on November 6, have now entered their ninth day, with students continuing an indefinite hunger strike.

The North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) expressed strong opposition to the appointments of Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh and Prof. Fameline K Marak as Pro Vice-Chancellors for the Shillong and Tura campuses, respectively. In a statement released on Monday night, the union called the appointments a dismissive response to their core demand: the removal of Shukla. “We do not accept this kind of appointment. It’s like pouring cold water on the heat we are experiencing,” the union said, signaling their frustration with the administration’s actions.

The heart of the protests remains the call for Vice-Chancellor Shukla’s resignation. “Our sole demand right now is the removal or resignation of the Vice-Chancellor. Until this is addressed, we will not take his decisions seriously,” NEHUSU stated. Students have also raised concerns about Shukla’s leadership, particularly his absence from campus, questioning how he could make key decisions while allegedly “hiding” away. “How can he conduct meetings and make such decisions when he is in hiding?” NEHUSU leaders asked, accusing the Vice-Chancellor of attempting to remotely control the university.

The ongoing protests have caused a near shutdown of campus activities, with students blocking entry and exit points. The Khasi Students’ Union and the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) have lent their support to the students, further strengthening the unified front against the administration.

Adding to the controversy, students have raised concerns over the legitimacy of the appointments, citing irregularities in the process. The notification for the new appointments was issued by the Assistant Registrar (Planning) rather than the Joint Registrar (Establishment), raising questions about procedural transparency and adherence to university protocols.

While Meghalaya’s Chief Minister has assured a “favorable response” to the concerns, NEHUSU remains resolute in its demand for Shukla’s resignation, viewing the recent appointments as an inadequate response to the broader governance issues within the university.