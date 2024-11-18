Another Body Retrieved From Barak River Amid Concerns Over Manipur Violence

NET Web Desk

Another body was recovered from the Barak River on Monday, raising the death toll to six over the past week. This has heightened fears that the deaths may be connected to the ongoing wave of ethnic violence in neighboring Manipur.

The body, believed to be that of 25-year-old Laishram Heitombi Devi, was found in the Nungai area of Singerband Part-4, Lakhipur, at approximately 1 PM. Local fishermen were the first to spot the body, prompting its retrieval by a team from the Lakhipur Police Station.

This discovery follows the recovery of two other bodies on Sunday, including those of a woman and a child, found at different locations in the same river.

Authorities are yet to confirm any direct links to the violence in Manipur, but the incident has deepened the concerns of residents in both states. Community leaders and activists have urged for a thorough investigation and immediate action to address the deteriorating security situation in the region.

The violence in Manipur, marked by inter-ethnic tensions and frequent clashes, has left scores dead and displaced thousands, with its impact now spilling into neighboring Assam, raising alarm among authorities and locals alike.