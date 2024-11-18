Tripura: Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Urges CM Dr Manik Saha to Halt Eviction Drive in South Ramnagar, Calls Action “Inhumane”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

A large-scale eviction drive in the South Ramnagar area has left numerous families homeless, sparking outrage and drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Bulldozers razed homes in the region as part of an eviction campaign, displacing residents without offering them alternative accommodations. The Tripura’s Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, urging an immediate suspension of the drive until proper housing arrangements are made for the affected families.

In his letter, Chaudhury recounted the historical context of the issue, noting that during the Left Front regime, a site in South Ramnagar near the Akhaura check post was identified for constructing drains as part of an alternative national highway project. However, after the government changed in 2018, the road was reclassified, leading to the eviction of many families from their homes.

“These families are now left homeless and are living in dire conditions,” Chaudhury wrote. “The action taken by the Municipal Corporation and the State Administration, without providing any alternative accommodation, is completely unwarranted, cruel, and inhumane.”

Chaudhury highlighted the plight of the evicted families, stating that nearly 99% of them are struggling to find new accommodations due to their extremely low incomes. “Poor families with no means to arrange alternative shelter are being forced to live under the open sky. This is a gross violation of their dignity and basic rights,” he asserted.

The situation has drawn attention from other political leaders as well. CPM MLAs Sudip Sarkar, Ramu Das, and former MLA Ratan Das visited the affected area to witness the hardships faced by the displaced residents. They reportedly found families grappling with a lack of shelter and basic necessities.

Chaudhury emphasized the need for urgent action, demanding that the eviction drive be paused until alternative arrangements and compensation are provided. “This is not just a political issue; it is a humanitarian crisis. We must approach it with compassion and responsibility,” he appealed.

In his letter, the opposition leader called on the state government to reevaluate its approach and prioritize the welfare of the displaced residents. “The government’s actions must reflect humanity and fairness. The affected families deserve proper rehabilitation and support before any further steps are taken,” he concluded.