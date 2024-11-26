“Hockey India League Is A Great Platform For Youngsters”: Manipur’s Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang

NET Web Desk

Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, a midfielder for the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team, is excited about his debut in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. After being bought by the Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 3 lakh, Ingalemba views this opportunity as a crucial step in his career and a platform for young players like him to showcase their talent.

In an exclusive interview as part of the ‘HIL Rising Stars Series,’ Ingalemba praised the league for its potential to help young players grow. “The HIL is a great platform for youngsters like me to play alongside experienced senior players. Their experience and style of play will be invaluable in helping us juniors grow and improve,” he said.

Representing his home state of Manipur, where hockey is gaining popularity, Ingalemba expressed pride in being one of the few players from Northeast India participating in this season’s HIL. “Manipur has seen a steady rise in hockey, and I’m honoured to be one of the players from the Northeast. This league will inspire more youngsters from my region to take up the sport and dream big,” he added.

Focused on his debut season, Ingalemba aims to perform well and further his career. “I want to perform well and increase my chances of advancing to the next level, possibly making it to the Indian national team,” he stated.

The 21-year-old is particularly excited to play alongside Indian hockey legend Rupinder Pal Singh at the Rarh Bengal Tigers. “As a kid, I looked up to him when I watched him play for India. His powerful drag flicks and leadership influenced my decision to pursue hockey seriously. Playing with someone of his caliber is a dream come true,” he said.

Ingalemba is also eager to face Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian national team, who will lead 50orma Hockey Club this season. “Facing Harmanpreet Singh will be a huge challenge, but it’s also a great opportunity to learn from one of the best and push myself to improve,” he added.

Having fully recovered from a knee injury earlier this year, Ingalemba is ready to make an impact. He encouraged aspiring players, especially those from Northeast India, to believe in themselves and work hard. “If you stay dedicated, opportunities like the HIL will come, and they can change your life,” he concluded.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will begin their HIL 2024-25 campaign against Tamil Nadu on December 29 in Rourkela.