Centre Approves Rs 46.48 Crore For Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat Project In Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 46.48 crore for the development of the Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat Project in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G. Kishan Reddy, for the approval.

The project aims to position Pasighat as a premier eco-tourism and adventure tourism destination, showcasing the region’s natural beauty. It is expected to generate new economic opportunities, enhance local livelihoods, and promote sustainable tourism in the area.