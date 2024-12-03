Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia To Discuss Development Projects

Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a constructive meeting with Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they discussed various initiatives aimed at accelerating the state’s development.

The meeting focused on several key projects supported by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), including the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav. CM Sarma also extended an invitation to Minister Scindia to attend the upcoming Advantage Assam summit, scheduled for February 2025 in Guwahati. Both leaders emphasized the need for continued collaboration to ensure inclusive growth and sustainable development in Assam.

