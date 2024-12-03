Demonstration In Manipur’s Churachandpur To Protest Scrapping Of FMR And Fencing Of India-Myanmar Border

NET Web Desk

A demonstration was held in Churachandpur district on Tuesday to protest the government’s decision to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) and erect a fence along the India-Myanmar border. The protest, led by the United Zou Organisation (UZO), began at 11:30 AM at the ‘Wall of Remembrance.’

Protesters, carrying banners and placards, raised slogans against the government’s move, expressing concerns that the abolition of FMR and the construction of the border fence would disrupt the movement and livelihood of local communities dependent on cross-border trade and travel.