Hornbill Festival Celebrations Continue With Traditional Stone Pulling Ceremony On 4th Day

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Dec 4: The Stone Pulling Ceremony marked the fourth day of the 25th Hornbill Festival celebrations in Nagaland today. Held along the Kohima-Moa National Highway-02, from Jakhama Military Station to Kisama Heritage Village (Gate 2), the ceremony is a significant tradition of the Agami Naga tribes.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were present, along with other distinguished guests such as Annapurna Alley, Secretary of Information and Public Relations, Government of Sikkim, and Yougan Tamang, Press Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim.

The ceremony began with tribal elders and priests performing rituals to invoke blessings before the stone pulling. Participants, dressed in traditional attire, demonstrated synchronized efforts to pull the stone, symbolizing unity, strength, and resilience. The vibrant cultural display was one of the major highlights of the ongoing Hornbill Festival, celebrating the rich heritage of the Naga community.

 

