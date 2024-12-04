Tripura Ranks Second in Lakhpati Didis in Northeast, Assam Leads: Union Minister Highlights DAY-NRLM Achievements in Lok Sabha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 04, 2024: Tripura has secured the second position in the number of “Lakhpati Didis” under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with Assam leading the tally in the Northeast. This was disclosed by Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development, during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

DAY-NRLM, a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development, aims to strengthen the rural economy by organizing impoverished rural women into Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Except for Delhi and Chandigarh, the scheme is operational across India and focuses on empowering rural women to achieve financial independence and rise above the poverty line.

The “Lakhpati Didi” initiative under DAY-NRLM targets creating sustainable livelihoods, enabling SHG members to earn at least ₹1 lakh annually. Dr. Pemmasani highlighted the progress in the Northeast, with the following data on lakhpati didis include- Assam: 5,18,359; Tripura: 58,495; Meghalaya: 39,976; Mizoram: 17,167; Manipur: 15,559; Nagaland: 12,294; Sikkim: 7,794; and Arunachal Pradesh: 5,057

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has introduced the Namo Drone Didi project to further support SHG members. Between 2023 and 2026, 15,000 SHG members will be equipped with drones to enhance their agricultural practices. Fertilizer companies have already distributed 503 drones in the 2023-24 financial year.

As of October 2024, the DAY-NRLM has included 10.05 crore women in 90.87 lakh SHGs nationwide. Various facilities are provided through banks to these groups, boosting their economic activities and livelihoods.

The scheme’s effectiveness is evident from the findings of an impact assessment conducted by the International Initiative for Impact Evaluation in collaboration with the World Bank (2019-20): 19% Increase in income compared to the capital invested; 28% Growth in savings; 20% Reduction in reliance on informal credit; A 4% rise in women taking up secondary occupations; and A significant increase in participation, with households accessing an average of 6.5 programs, compared to 2.8 at baseline.

Dr. Pemmasani emphasized, “The government remains committed to financially empowering rural women through such initiatives, paving the way for an inclusive and robust rural economy.”

The DAY-NRLM and associated projects like “Lakhpati Didi” and “Namo Drone Didi” stand as shining examples of transformative development, fostering self-reliance and economic stability for millions of women across the country.