Mizoram Government Promotes Traditional Attire To Strengthen Mizo Cultural Identity

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Dec 5: In a bid to promote cultural pride and preserve its heritage, the Mizoram government has launched an initiative encouraging residents, particularly government employees, to wear traditional Mizo attire more frequently. A recent notification from the General Administration Department (GAD) urges all employees, including those in public sector undertakings and government agencies, to wear ethnic Mizo clothing at least once a week, with Wednesdays designated as the preferred day.

The move is aimed at fostering a stronger connection to Mizo culture, traditions, and folklore, while promoting innovation in the design and production of traditional garments. Although participation is voluntary, the government hopes it will inspire pride in Mizo cultural identity.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma has backed the initiative, which is part of an ongoing effort to encourage the wearing of Mizo attire during significant cultural events like the Chapchar Kut festival, which marks the end of agricultural activities such as ‘jhum’ cultivation. The campaign also emphasizes wearing traditional clothing during other major festivals, such as Mim Kut and Pawl Kut, which are integral to the state’s agricultural practices and cultural heritage.