TMC MP Sushmita Dev Accuses BJP Of Avoiding Key Manipur Crisis In Lok Sabha Session

NET Web Desk

In a fiery Lok Sabha session today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of avoiding discussions on critical national concerns, including the ongoing crisis in Manipur and issue of unemployment. Her statements come amidst escalating tensions between the opposition and treasury benches over the functioning of Parliament.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Dev criticized the BJP’s handling of parliamentary proceedings, claiming systematic sidelining of opposition voices. “BJP MPs get six minutes to speak in Zero Hour, whereas opposition MPs are given less than three minutes. This disparity highlights the BJP’s unwillingness to engage in meaningful debate,” she said.

The TMC leader accused the government of dominating the session unilaterally, saying, “The BJP is bulldozing the voice of the opposition. They are not ready to discuss critical issues such as unemployment or the deteriorating situation in Manipur.”

Dev also raised concerns about the abrupt adjournment of the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day. “I don’t understand why the Rajya Sabha was adjourned. It appears to be another tactic to avoid addressing uncomfortable topics,” she remarked, urging for greater transparency in parliamentary procedures.

The opposition has repeatedly called for debates on unemployment and the worsening ethnic violence in Manipur, two issues that have dominated public and political discourse. The crisis in Manipur has drawn significant national and international attention due to severe ethnic tensions and the displacement of thousands.

Dev’s statements echo a broader sentiment among opposition parties, who accuse the BJP of stifling parliamentary democracy by curbing debates and using its majority to silence dissenting voices.

While the BJP has yet to respond to Dev’s allegations during the session, party leaders have previously argued that disruptions from the opposition hinder constructive discussions.

With the opposition steadfast in its demand for accountability, the ongoing session is expected to remain contentious, underscoring the growing divide in Parliament over pressing national issues.