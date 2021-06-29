Defence Minister Inaugurates 63 Bridges, 39 Located In Northeast India

NET Web Desk

On Monday June 28, Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister inaugurated a total of 63 bridges dedicated to the nation via an e-inauguration programme held at Leh.

These bridges were constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Out of 63 bridges, 8 are located in Sikkim, one each in Nagaland and Manipur, and 29 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State, PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh graced the event virtually.

These 63 bridges are combined with 12 roads.

“The inauguration of 63 bridges is an important step in that direction and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure will play a crucial role in strengthening security.” – asserted by Singh.

The bridges were inaugurated by the Defence Minister in the presence of Lt Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry and other senior civil and military officials from Ministry of Defence, Indian Army, BRO and civil administration.

The combined cost of the projects is worth Rs 240 crores, which will provide a tremendous boost to connectivity in the border areas.

According to ANI report, Singh lauded BRO’s commitment towards establishing connectivity to far-flung areas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that some of these bridges will become a lifeline for many villages located in remote inaccessible areas.