Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Calls For Judicial Inquiry Into Tragic Electrocution Incident At ISKCON’s ‘Ulto Rath’ Ceremony

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2023: A member of the CPIM politburo and former Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Sarkar, on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry into the tragic incident that took place during the ‘Ulto Rath’ ceremony organized by ISKCON in Kumarghat, Unakoti district.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate death of seven individuals and left several others injured due to electrocution. Speaking at a press conference held at the CPIM state headquarters in Agartala, Sarkar passionately voiced his concerns and demanded justice for the victims.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the incident, Sarkar emphasized the need for a judicial inquiry to uncover the truth behind the unfortunate incident. He stressed that the investigation should be conducted impartially and should identify those responsible for the negligence that led to the electrocution. Sarkar further called for exemplary punishment to be meted out to those found guilty, ensuring that justice is served and a strong message is sent to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In addition to seeking justice, Sarkar urged the Tripura government to take responsibility for the well-being of the children who lost their parents in the tragic event. He appealed for the government to support these children’s education up to class 12, providing them with the necessary resources and guidance to ensure their future prospects are not hindered by the loss they have suffered. Furthermore, Sarkar demanded that the government offer a government job to one family member of each victim, acknowledging the economic impact and providing support during this difficult time.

To gain a better understanding of the incident, Sarkar led a delegation to Kumarghat, where they visited the affected families to offer condolences and support. They also met with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kumarghat to discuss the incident and its aftermath. The delegation further visited GB Hospital to meet with the injured victims and extend their solidarity and support.

Sarkar’s demands for a thorough investigation, justice for the victims, and support for the affected families highlight his commitment to ensuring accountability and safeguarding the rights and welfare of the citizens. His actions underscore the importance of preventing such tragedies in the future and providing necessary assistance to those affected by such unfortunate incidents. The government’s response to these demands will shape the way forward in addressing the incident and its consequences.