Mizoram’s Ruling MNF, An NDA Partner To Support No-Confidence Motion Against BJP-Led Government

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10, 2023: The Mizo National Front (MNF), a pivotal constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has made a significant decision to support the no-confidence motion presented by the opposition against the BJP-led government at the Centre. C Lalrosanga, Lok Sabha MP representing the MNF, disclosed this announcement on Thursday.

In an exclusive conversation with PTI, Lalrosanga affirmed his intent to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion. His decision stems from his concerns over the handling of the ethnic violence situation in Manipur, both by the Manipur government and the Centre. Lalrosanga emphasized that his support doesn’t stem from political allegiance, but rather from the need to express dissatisfaction with the overall failure of governance.

The ethnic turbulence in Manipur has deeply affected the MNF, specifically the Zo ethnic community, Lalrosanga shared. After discussions with the party’s president, Zoramthanga, who is also the Chief Minister of Mizoram, and other party leaders, it was agreed upon that the MNF would rally behind the no-confidence motion.

As a key participant in the NDA’s endeavors in the North East and at the national level, the MNF’s support for the no-confidence motion carries significant implications. Notably, K Vanlalvena, MNF Rajya Sabha MP, has also been vocal about the Manipur issue and pledged to continue raising his concerns in the Parliament.

The voting for the motion within the Lok Sabha is anticipated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the motion. It is anticipated that the BJP-led NDA’s substantial majority in the Lok Sabha will determine the fate of the no-confidence motion brought forward by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, representing the united opposition. This marks the second time Prime Minister Modi faces a no-confidence motion during his tenure.

Source: PTI