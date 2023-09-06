Assam: NAAC A+ Accreditation Conferred To 9 Colleges

NET Web Desk

During the Teacher’s Day celebration held in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra in Panjabari, Guwahati, 9 colleges of Assam received A+ grades from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The 9 colleges include:

1. Bahona College, Jorhat

2. Nanda Nath Saikia College, Titabar

3. Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College, Jorhat

4. Bholanath College, Dhubri

5. Digboi College, Tinsukia

6. Furkating College, Golaghat

7. Jagiroad College

8. Mayang Anchalic College, Morigaon

9. Sonaapur College, Kamrup (M)