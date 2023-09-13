Arunachal Pradesh: With 9 Medals, Team Arunachal Shines In National Taekwondo Championships

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh brought home five gold and four bronze medals in the 39th National Senior Kyorugi and 12th National Senior Poomsae Taekwondo Championships held in Guwahati that concluded on 11th Sept.

As per sources, it is known that in the below 30 years category, Rikpy Nyodu, Miching Taja and Gangpgung Gangsa won a gold medal while Radha Bangsia and Ontey Khamblai won a gold medal each in the mixed pair category.

The team of Khinsan Wangsu, Achum Sangha and Lumter Uli won the fifth gold medal in the group event and in another group event Miching Taja, Ontey Khamblai and Kame Bayang won a bronze. Also, Gangphung Gangsa, Mari Karbak and Likha Govind won the second group bronze in the above 30 years category while Muskan Manyu (-49 kg) and Tadar Kuku (-63 kg) won a bronze medal each in individual fighting.

The poomsae individual players’ awards went to Miching Taja and Rikpy Nyodu and the team Arunachal coach Ranjit Biswakarma was adjudged the best poomsae coach among the 41 coaches from across India, as per reports.