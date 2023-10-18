Racing Boat Drowns Mid-Race In Tipkai River In Dhubri, Participants Rescued

NET Web Desk

In a startling event on the evening of October 17, a racing boat drowned in the midst of the Tipkai River, situated in Gauripur under Dhubri district. But the occupants of the boat narrowly escaped with their lives, as per reports.

The boat race had taken place in a remote region at Baghmara under Gauripur police station in Dhubri district, where over 30 racing boats had participated. Each boat accommodated between 50 to 70 players tasked with sailing the racing boat during the competition.

During the intense competition in the middle of the Tipkai River, tragedy struck when one of the racing boats experienced a catastrophic failure of its lower panel, causing the vessel to rapidly sink.

The dire situation prompted an immediate response from a rescue boat present at the scene. Swift action ensued as some players valiantly attempted to swim to safety.

A thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated to ascertain the root cause of the lower panel failure.

Meanwhile, emergency medical care was promptly administered to the players involved, ensuring their well-being in the aftermath of this harrowing event.