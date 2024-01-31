Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Advances Budget Session Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Governor Phagu Chauhan has confirmed that the budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is set to commence on February 16, 2024, at the temporary assembly chamber in Rilbong, Shillong.

This decision of advancement of budget session, typically scheduled for March, is attributed to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Business Advisory Committee is expected to finalize the session’s calendar, but sources suggest it may conclude on March 1, 2024.

The session follows the February 27, 2023 elections, where the National People’s Party (NPP) retained power with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar continuing their roles.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2023-24 is projected at Rs 46,600 crore, reflecting an 11.5% growth.

Anticipating discussions on state development and governance, the assembly aims to address key issues aligning with the priorities of the newly elected government and constituents.