Tripura MP Rebati Tripura Hails BJP’s Growth, Indigenous Communities Flock to Party

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 23, 2024: Member of Parliament Rebati Tripura asserted that a considerable joining of individuals is affiliating with the BJP, forsaking opposition factions, spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental initiatives.

At a substantial gathering in Kalyanpur, attended by BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, and Minister Bikas Debbarma, 675 voters from 337 families, hitherto aligned with Tipra Motha and CPIM, officially embraced the BJP in Khowai district. Bipin Debbarma, the BJP General Secretary, noted that a steady stream of people, particularly from indigenous regions, is gravitating towards the BJP.

“Our enrollment drives are gaining momentum, with enthusiastic participation from the populace. The populace lauds PM Modi’s developmental endeavors,” he remarked.

Rebati, addressing journalists subsequently, disclosed, “Yesterday, a membership drive was conducted under Kalyanpur Mandal in Khowai district. In this event, 675 voters from 337 families, previously associated with Tipra Motha and CPIM, joined the BJP. Across Tripura, a significant surge of individuals is aligning with the BJP, abandoning other opposition entities in various domains. Modi has emerged as a symbol of assurance and progress for the masses. The indigenous populace felt adrift after certain political factions peddled false assurances. However, they came to this realization during the 2023 Assembly elections. These parties neglected the developmental aspirations of the indigenous communities, whereas the BJP prioritized them. Hence, there’s a substantial joining into the BJP.”