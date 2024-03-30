Manipur State Election Commission Ensures Free And Fair Polls For Two Parliamentary Constituencies Seats

NET Web Desk

The State Election Commission of Manipur has diligently orchestrated comprehensive arrangements to guarantee transparent and fair polls for the state’s two parliamentary constituencies

Scheduled for April 19th, voting will commence across forty-seven State Assembly Constituencies, encompassing fifteen segments falling under the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

The electoral process for the remaining thirteen State Assembly Constituencies within the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency is slated for April 26th.

With a staggering electorate exceeding twenty lakhs, inclusive of two hundred thirty-nine transgender voters, the electoral landscape promises active participation and civic engagement

Across the length and breadth of Manipur, polling will unfold at two thousand nine hundred fifty-five polling stations, meticulously distributed to ensure accessibility and convenience for voters.

Notably, the Election Authority has thoughtfully established special polling stations to accommodate Internally Displaced Persons affected by ethnic strife within the state.

Of particular significance is the emergence of thirty-four thousand seven hundred first-time voters, poised to exercise their constitutional rights in the forthcoming electoral process.

Reflecting on past trends, wherein voting percentages surpassed 80%, anticipation looms high for a robust turnout this year, propelled by vigorous campaigning efforts from political entities vying for public endorsement.

In the political arena, the Indian National Congress (INC) has nominated candidates for both Outer and Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has endorsed State Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

Noteworthy is the BJP’s pledge to extend support to the Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate in the Outer Lok Sabha seat of Manipur.

Following meticulous scrutiny procedures, ten nomination papers have been deemed valid for both parliamentary seats.

However, the last day of the nomination withdrawal is today and it will elucidate the final count of candidates contending in the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election, 2024 in Manipur.