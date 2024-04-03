AFSPA Extended In Manipur For Another 6 Months

NET Web Desk

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) of 1958 has been extended in Manipur for another six months, effective from April 1, 2024.

The decision, announced by the Commissioner (Home) of the state government, comes amidst ongoing tensions in certain regions, necessitating the continuation of the Act to maintain law and order.

The notification issued by the state government cited a thorough analysis of the prevailing law and order situation, acknowledging the sensitivity of the matter and the potential for public criticism.

It emphasized the need for a detailed assessment before any conclusive decision regarding the ‘Disturbed Area’ status could be made, affirming the necessity to uphold security measures in Manipur.

Under the extended AFSPA, the entire state of Manipur, except for areas under the jurisdiction of 19 specific police stations, will be designated as disturbed areas.

The excluded police stations reportedly include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, and Jiribam.

The decision marks a continuation of the AFSPA’s presence in Manipur since the early 1980s, with occasional adjustments to its application.

Notably, in 2004, the provisions of AFSPA were lifted from the Imphal Municipality area, covering seven assembly segments. Subsequently, in 2022, the Act was revoked from areas under 15 police stations across six districts.