Tadu Lunia Crowned Miss Arunachal 2024, Anya Taba And Adam Wangsu As Runner-Ups

NET Web Desk

In a dazzling display of talent and beauty, Tadu Lunia emerged victorious as the new Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2024.

The prestigious event, powered by Hercules Eco Camp, showcased the incredible skills and grace of 20 finalists, each vying for the coveted title.

Amidst fierce competition, Tadu Lunia shone brightly, capturing the hearts of the judges and audience alike with her charisma and poise.

Anya Taba claimed the first runner-up position, while Adam Wangsu secured the second runner-up title, demonstrating their exceptional talent and grace throughout the competition.

The event was reportedly held at D.K Convention Hall, itanagar yesterday evening.

Notably, Reigning Femina Miss India World Nandini Gupta and Actress Tengam Celine Koyu were the judges of the Grand Finale, among others.

In a statement, the organizers expressed their pride in witnessing such a remarkable event and extended their congratulations to Tadu Lunia, Anya Taba, Adam Wangsu, and all the contestants who participated.

They applauded the hard work and dedication of the winners and encouraged them to continue shining in their future endeavors.

The newly crowned Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2024, Tadu Lunia, along with the first and second runner-ups, are poised to make a significant impact in their community and beyond.

Their achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young women across the region, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with passion and determination.

As the curtains close on this year’s competition, the legacy of Tadu Lunia, Anya Taba, and Adam Wangsu will undoubtedly endure, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of beauty and talent in Arunachal Pradesh.