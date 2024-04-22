Meteorological Department Issues Warning as Temperatures Soar in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 22, 2024: The mercury continues its relentless climb across several districts of the state, sparking concerns of an extended heatwave. Dr. Partha Roy, a distinguished scientist from the Department of Meteorology, has issued a stern warning on behalf of the department, forecasting temperatures to soar above normal levels for the next five days.

According to Dr. Roy, temperatures are anticipated to surpass 35 degrees Celsius in numerous districts, significantly exceeding the seasonal average. On Sunday, Agartala city sweltered at a scorching 37.5 degrees Celsius, marking a staggering four-degree deviation from the norm. Today, temperatures persist at 37 degrees Celsius, still 3.7 degrees above the usual range.

While relief may be on the horizon for some areas, with the possibility of rain forecasted for the next three days in Dhalai, Uttar, and Unakoti districts, Dr. Roy emphasized the importance of completing outdoor activities before the morning hours. As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to surge, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

In light of the escalating temperatures, residents have been grappling with the oppressive heat, resorting to canned water and sugarcane juice to stay hydrated. However, the adverse effects of the heatwave have already begun to take a toll, with reports emerging of individuals falling ill after venturing outdoors for work or daily activities. Concerningly, instances of pedestrians succumbing to heat exhaustion have led to emergency interventions, with several individuals requiring hospitalization.

The Meteorological Department has urged vigilance and caution, advising citizens to remain indoors during peak temperature hours and to prioritize hydration and cooling measures. With the heatwave showing no signs of abating, authorities remain on high alert, closely monitoring developments to ensure the well-being of residents amidst the blistering conditions.