Arunachal’s Koncho Tashi Appointed As ‘Head Coach’ Of Guwahati City FC For AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2023-2024

NET Web Desk

In an exciting development, Koncho Tashi from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed as the Head Coach of Guwahati City FC for the upcoming Hero Futsal Club Championship 2023-2024.

The 3rd edition of championship, organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), will be held at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Vadodara, Gujarat, from June 22 to July 5, 2024.

The Hero Futsal Club Championship, India’s premier futsal competition, draws teams from across the nation, promising intense matches and highlighting the sport’s growing popularity.

This year’s edition is anticipated to be a showcase of top-tier futsal talent and competitive spirit.

Koncho Tashi brings a wealth of experience to Guwahati City FC, having served as the Assistant Manager of the Indian national futsal team.

An AFC Futsal Level 1 certificate holder, Tashi’s expertise and leadership are expected to significantly bolster the team’s performance.

The Hero Futsal Club Championship continues to play a crucial role in the development and promotion of futsal in India, and this year’s event is set to be another milestone in the sport’s evolution.