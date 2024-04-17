Eastern Nagaland Legislators Appeals Region’s General Public To Participate In The Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Nagaland legislators has appealed the general public of Eastern Nagaland to participate in the 18th Lok Sabha general election.

In an Appeal, the legislators stated that as elected representatives of the people, they acknowledged the resentment with regard to the Frontier Naga Territory (FNT) demand.

However, they said that abstention from the Lok Sabha Polls would hinder the progress of the talks.

Stating that the current status of FNT has been made known to the people through the Working Paper, the legislators urged the people to be pragmatic and insightful.

The legislators said, in order to enjoy the rights, they should exercise their duties.

Reiterating assurance in extending all co-operation to the negotiation process once the popular government is formed at the centre, the legislators requested all the stakeholders not to disrupt the democratic process in the greater interest of the general public.