Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Visits Site for New Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha visited the site allocated for the new Tripura Bhavan in Dwarka Sector-17, New Delhi on Saturday.

The Delhi Development Authority handed over the 2,930 square meters of land for the project on March 7 of last year.

The construction of the new building is set to commence in the coming days.

During his visit, Chief Minister Saha provided necessary instructions to the officials present, ensuring that the construction process moves forward smoothly.

