Salew Kadete And Seyievizo Kire Become 1st Basketball Federation Of India (BFI) B-Level Referees From Nagaland

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement, two members from Nagaland Basketball Association(NBA), Salew Kadete and Seyievizo Kire have become the first Basketball Federation of India (BFI) B-Level referees from Nagaland.

It was announced during the BFI Annual General Meeting held in Chennai recently.

The association stated that this certification was achieved after rigorous assessment during the 49th Sub Junior National Basketball Championship in Puducherry in 2023.

As reported, the exam evaluates referees on knowledge, decision-making, physical condition and practical skills.

Both Salew and Seyievizo had represented the state in various Senior Nationals tournaments and Northeast Zonal Nationals.

The NBA congratulated Salew Kadete and Seyievizo Kire on their remarkable achievement, adding that it marks a significant step forward for the sport in Nagaland enhancing the standard of refereeing and benefiting players, coaches alike.