Record Sale in Tripura: Cattle Sold at Rs 3.70 Lakh Ahead of Eid-Ul-Adha Event in Boxanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 12, 2024: The market at Tripura’s Boxanagar under Sepahijala district has reached new heights of enthusiasm this year, with an impressive cattle sale marking the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha. The bazaar held at the Boxanagar Mini Stadium saw bigger sized cattle sold for as much as Rs 3 lakh 70 thousand. The market concluded peacefully with crowds gathering in large numbers to participate in the festivities.

The upcoming Monday marks the holy Eid-ul-Adha for Muslims, one of the two major Eids celebrated annually. This year’s Eid-ul-Adha saw the animal market at Boxanagar Mini Stadium meticulously organized and executed. Under the direction of the local MLA, extensive preparations were made to ensure the market operated smoothly. A 35-member committee consisting of both Hindus and Muslims was established to maintain order and tranquility in the bazaar.

Starting at around seven in the morning, vendors from across the state brought their cattle to the market. The day’s highlight was the sale of the largest cattle for a remarkable Rs 3 lakh 70 thousand, reflecting the high stakes and vibrant commerce of the Eid market.

The MLA of the area Tafajjal Hossain visited the market to oversee the activities. He was accompanied by Boxanagar Block Development Officer Pranay Das along with prominent local social workers Shyamal Kanti Das and Subhash Chandra Deb. The presence of these notable figures added to the significance of the event.

Speaking to media personnel, MLA Tafajjal Hossain highlighted the traditional cooperation between Hindus and Muslims in the region. “In Boxanagar, Eid is celebrated with the joint efforts of both communities,” he said. “I believe that this year’s Eid festival will be celebrated with the same unity. From the animal market to the Eid prayers, all festivities are a testament to our communal harmony.”

He further emphasized the scale of the event, stating, “This year’s animal market is the largest we have seen in Boxanagar on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha. The enthusiasm and participation from the community have been truly remarkable.”

The successful completion of the animal market heralds the beginning of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, promising a vibrant and harmonious festival for the people of Boxanagar.