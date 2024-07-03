Nagaland: Assam Rifles Organizes Security Meeting With Towns And Villages At Chakhabama

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 3: Assam Rifles today organized Security meeting with Kezo town, Kezoma, kezo Basa, Kidima and Sakhabama villages at Chakhabama.

The meeting discussed various issues for the welfare of the villages relating to administration, security scenario and various other social issues. The meeting also highlighted the “Agnipath Scheme” and sensitized about the scheme to the village representatives so that they can motivate eligible candidates of their respective villages for joining the armed forces.

A medical checkup was also conducted for the villagers who attended the meeting. The village representatives appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles in conducting the security meeting stating that it ensures a cordial relation between the civil populace and security forces.