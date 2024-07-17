Man Succumbs To Injuries After Assault By KCP (PWG) Cadres; Manipur Police Launch Combing Operations

NET Web Desk

Imphal, 17 July: A man from Kangchup Chiru has succumbed to injuries after being assaulted by cadres of the KCP (PWG) at Kangchup Chingkhong. The deceased is identified as Merangir Chiru (47).

Following the incident, Manipur Police initiated extensive combing operations near Panchayat Ghar Relief Camp to apprehend those responsible.

A statement by the Manipur Police control room said significant recoveries during the operation, including 11 army-designed helmets, 10 camouflaged pants, 18 camouflaged shirts, 5 army-designed scalps, 4 camouflaged caps, 11 pairs of jungle boots, 6 BP covers, 2 mobile handsets, 1 Demand Letter of KCP (PWG), 1 Letter Head of KCP (PWG).

Efforts to apprehend the culprits are ongoing. The body of Merangir Chiru is currently at the RIMS mortuary in Imphal. His family and villagers have stated they will reclaim the body once the perpetrators are caught.