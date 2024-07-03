Tripura Government Allocates Rs 10 Crore for Smartphone Assistance to Graduates in 2024-25 FY: Minister Pranajit Singha Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 03, 2024: In a move to bridge the digital divide, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced on Tuesday that the state government has allocated Rs 10 crore for providing financial assistance to graduates for purchasing smartphones in the current fiscal year. This comes as part of the ongoing Mukhyamantri Yuva Yogayog Yojana.

Speaking at an event held at IT Bhavan in Agartala city, Minister Roy highlighted the significance of this initiative, saying, “In the financial year 2020-21, our government launched this scheme to ensure youth, especially those from financially challenged families, have access to smartphones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digital India is achievable only if the youth can access the internet and smart devices. Smartphones help keep individuals informed about global developments.”

The scheme, designed to support graduates from government institutions, encountered delays in the fiscal year 2021-22 due to technical issues. Addressing these delays, Minister Roy stated, “Through this event, we have approved the pending applications from that year, following a cabinet decision. Around 12,000 students who graduated that year will receive Rs 5,000 each to purchase a smartphone. The IT department will release the funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) once the bills are submitted.”

Since its inception, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Yogayog Yojana has benefitted over 40,000 graduates. “Since the scheme’s inception, 40,215 graduates have received Rs 5,000 grants for smartphones, totaling over Rs 20 crore. For this fiscal year, we allocated Rs 10 crore. While spending may exceed this allocation due to an increase in the number of graduates, there are no funding constraints for this scheme,” Minister Roy added.

The initiative underscores the state government’s commitment to empowering the youth and advancing digital inclusion in alignment with national goals.