Nagaland: Vehicular Movements Restricted Between Mokokchung To Chare Via Dikhu

NET Web Desk

Deputy Commissioner of Mokokchung Thsuvisie Phoji has ordered the closure of the vehicular movements along the on-going widening of existing single lane to an intermediate lane road between Mokokchung to Chare via Dikhu, until the end of monsoon season or further notice.

The closure was initiated, following massive landslides and rock falls along the stretch of the highway, posing threat to safety of the commuters and onsite workers.

In a travel advisory, DC Mokokchung advised the travellers from Mokokchung to Chare and vice versa to take alternative route Sewak Gate- Moalenden-Meyilong- chare.